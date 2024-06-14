Soaring temperatures Thursday with record heat possible

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, Utah! The hottest temperatures of the year so far are settling in this afternoon with temperatures trending 15-20 degrees above normal for mid-June.

An Excessive Heat Warning will continue for Glen Canyon through 10 pm tonight; daytime highs may reach up to 105°, with increasing cloud cover through the day. A Heat Advisory is also in place for the Wasatch Front, Tooele County and the NW corner of the state.

Temperatures will likely hit the upper 90s and possibly reaching 100° in Salt Lake City. We will see an uptick in clouds late in the day, but a strong southwest flow could keep temperatures high with an expected record high of 102° in Salt Lake by the afternoon, which would tie the record from 2021.

Extreme fire conditions also exist in far southern Utah today as temperatures remain sizzling hot and winds will increase throughout the day. A Red flag warning has been issued from the National Weather Service for the majority of Kane County through this evening.

The 10-15 degree above average hot temperatures, very low relative humidity, and blustery winds are all adding to the increase in dangerous fire conditions. The warning calls for southwest wind speeds of 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Temperatures are climbing into the upper 90s and low 100s for the area and relative humidity levels are expected to drop to as low as 7%. These critical fire weather conditions could cause rapid spread of wildfires for both new starts and existing fires.

By this evening and overnight, a low-pressure system will bring unsettled weather into the state, with moisture and scattered showers and thunderstorms in south-central and eastern Utah.

Cloud cover will increase over northern Utah on Friday as well, with a slight chance of storms over the mountain areas east of I-15.

Temperatures will drop by about 10-15 degrees, with lower Washington County reaching near 99-100 degrees.

With the risk of thunderstorms late Thursday into Friday east of I-15, we have seen the flash flood risk rise to “possible” in many of our favorite places to visit. This includes all of our national parks with the exception of Zion National Park, where partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected.

The latest forecast shows the majority of moisture slated for Friday could venture further east than previously thought, meaning there’d be less of the chance of storms for south-central Utah.

This weekend, a low-pressure system over the Pacific Northwest will cool temperatures along the Wasatch Front starting Saturday.

The forecast for Sunday and Monday is uncertain, but early next week should bring more seasonal temperatures, with many welcoming a return to the 80s, possibly even the upper 70s.

Regardless of where temperatures drop, it’s nice to note a decline in temperatures in June, especially after a significant stretch of above average heat. Stay tuned!

