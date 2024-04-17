Soaring gas prices hitting drivers hard across Central Valley
Gas prices continue to soar across the Central Valley, leaving drivers feeling helpless and their wallets feeling the pinch.
Gas prices continue to soar across the Central Valley, leaving drivers feeling helpless and their wallets feeling the pinch.
Google Wallet will finally launch in India -- nearly two years after its relaunch as a digital wallet platform in the U.S. -- according to a preview of the app that the company accidentally posted on the Google Play store in the country.
A crypto wallet maker claimed this week that hackers may be targeting people with an iMessage "zero-day" exploit — but all signs point to an exaggerated threat, if not a downright scam. The wallet maker recommended iPhone users to turn off iMessage completely “until Apple patches this,” even though no evidence shows that “this” exists at all. Because of the attention the post received, Trust Wallet hours later wrote a follow-up post.
Freeland was pinch running due to the Rockies being thin on their bench.
The lack of charging infrastructure is a major barrier to entry for those looking to convert gas-powered vehicles to electric. This process is an essential component of fighting climate change, and luckily, it's becoming easier to do. As of July 2023, the U.S. installed more than 160,000 charging stations throughout the nation, many of which are located in urban centers.
Stay cool all spring and summer in this flattering staple, beloved by nearly 17,000 five-star fans.
The limited series, adapted from the book of the same name, tells the real-life story of teen Reena Virk, who went missing in 1997 after going to a party.
Waymo, the self-driving company under Alphabet, began testing its robotaxis in Atlanta on Tuesday, adding another city to its ever-expanding testing and deployment domain. Over the next few months, Waymo will deploy a handful of cars driven manually by humans to gather mapping data and get familiar with Atlanta's environment, Sandy Karp, a Waymo spokesperson, told TechCrunch. Later, Waymo aims to test its robotaxis in Atlanta without the safety driver in the front seat.
Energy.gov's most recent Fact of the Week shows that some people spend exorbitant amounts of time behind the wheel in traffic.
Tesla has ended discounts on inventory across its electric vehicle lineup -- even as sales for EVs have flagged -- as part of a larger and vague plan by CEO Elon Musk to "streamline the whole Tesla sales and delivery system." "It has become complex and inefficient," Musk wrote in a post on X, the social media company he owns, in response to another user's comment. Musk's announcement on X comes a day after thousands of Tesla employees lost their jobs.
This ruching rules — the cloth is gathered along the seams to create folds that drape over potential problem areas.
Stocks eyed a broader comeback from a steep sell-off as investors digested results from Bank of America and other heavyweights.
Equal parts cozy and stylish, the star's Favorite Daughter sweatshirt is a wardrobe essential.
Energy.gov's Fact of the Week averaged commute times across the country in 2022, showing that South Dakotans spent just 18 minutes behind the wheel.
Eyes on the road! This 'sturdy as all heck' gadget means your tech stays close by.
Looking for a great starter tool kit on a budget? How does a 148-piece Cartman tool set for under $30 sound?
Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that it will likely take longer to cut rates, saying it will take 'longer than expected' to achieve the confidence needed to get inflation down to the central bank’s 2% target.
Ooni's largest pizza oven yet can accommodate a 20-inch pie. It also offers dual-zone cooking, upgraded gas burners and Bluetooth connectivity.
The 'easily maneuverable' cleaning essential has a built-in hand vac and even comes with its own storage stand.
Show her she's really something special with thoughtful picks from Uncommon Goods, Amazon, Etsy, Walmart and more.
Global central banks will begin cutting interest rates in the second half of the year as inflation declines, according to a new outlook from the IMF.