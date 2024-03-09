Soaking rain falls throughout Saturday; accumulating snow possible for some on Sunday

You’ll need the rain gear for much of Saturday since steady periods of rain are expected. Rain will taper to showers late in the day before much colder air moves in tonight.

Temperatures will drop near freezing Sunday morning, which will be enough to change rain over to snow showers. Coverage of snow showers will pick up throughout the day, with a few brief squalls possible. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will limit visibility at times and keep wind chills in the low 20s much of the day.

A few inches of snow are possible north and east of Pittsburgh, where a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect. Any snow showers should shut off by late Sunday night, giving way to plenty of sunshine on Monday.

Temperatures take off again next week, with highs in the 60s by Tuesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Penn Hills gunshot victim remembered as a friend to everyone Man accused of setting fire to Monongahela businesses taken into custody 3 killed when helicopter with National Guard members, Border Patrol agent crashes in Texas VIDEO: New charges filed against former Butler school board member accused of having sexual relationship with teen DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts