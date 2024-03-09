Soaking rain, coastal flooding, strong winds to hit NYC area through the weekend

The Big Apple is going to get a bit soggy through the weekend, causing the risk of flooding throughout the area.

The National Weather Service on Saturday morning issued a coastal flood advisory for Manhattan, Staten Island and Brooklyn, along with parts of Long Island, Northeast New Jersey, and the Lower Hudson.

“Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline,” the agency said in an early-morning post to X. “Some roads and low-lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding.”

While rain is in the forecast during the day on Saturday, the bulk of the waterworks are slated to begin around 8 p.m. and continue through 3 a.m. Sunday. Officials have urged against travel starting Saturday afternoon if possible.

The early Sunday showers are expected to taper off throughout the day, though strong storms are predicted as a cold front pushes through from the west, according to Accuweather. In some spots, including western New York and parts of Pennsylvania, the frigid blasts of air could trigger quick bursts of moderate snow fall.

However, most of New York, including the metropolitan area, will be spared of the white stuff this weekend. While the city may see a wintry mix in the late evening hours, meteorologists have predicted there will be little if any accumulation. During the day on Saturday, the temperatures are expected to hover around the low 50s — staving off any snowfall — before cooling off a bit for the night.

But more rain is in the forecast on Sunday. And while temperatures are expected to feel spring-like during the day, they’re forecast to drop into the 30s in the nighttime hours, before rebounding for the rest of the coming week.

The rainy weather is also slated to come with some intense winds, with gusts up to 30 mph.

“Scattered downed tree branches [are] likely, with a few downed trees possible due to wet grounds,” the NWS said, adding that power outages are also possible.

“The potential for strong winds will linger behind the storm into Monday as well,” according to the agency.