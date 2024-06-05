Snyder County working out details of new corrections model

Jun. 5—MIDDLEBURG — Details of the new Snyder County corrections model are still being worked out as all inmates have been moved from the former jail near Selinsgrove.

A majority of the former prison facility off Old Colony Road is now shut down while most of the county's prisoners are being held in Clinton County, said Snyder County Commissioner Chuck Steininger.

The county has reduced the prison staff to 13 corrections officers and six non-bargaining employees, including three wardens, two watch commanders and a secretary.

The county is aiming to reduce the staff to 10 corrections officers amid ongoing contract talks.

"Right now we're at a standstill," Eric Kime, Teamsters Local 764 representative, said.

The union has filed an unfair labor practice against the county, with a mediation session set for July 10 at the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board and a hearing scheduled for Aug. 23, he said.

County Commissioner Adam Ewig said two corrections officers are eligible to retire and two others intend to take jobs elsewhere.

Any discussion of how many corrections administrators and other non-bargaining employees will be retained to oversee Snyder County's temporary booking center — which is proposed to be located at the former sheriff's office in Middleburg — will be held once the contract is settled, he said.

Now that the prison has been largely shut down, Summit has ended its contract to provide meals and PrimeCare has submitted a new contract for providing health care to inmates housed in a temporary holding cell.

The proposal will be reviewed by the commissioners Tuesday.

With Summit no longer providing meals, prison staff are purchasing food at a local food market for inmates being held temporarily before appearing before a judge or being transported to an out-of-county prison.