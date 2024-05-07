Snyder adviser charged in Flint water crisis seeks damages, agues rights were denied

Flint water plant | Susan J. Demas

Richard Baird, who previously served as special adviser to Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder, has filed a suit against multiple state attorneys, arguing his Fifth and 14th amendment rights were denied as he faced charges for alleged involvement in the Flint water crisis.

Baird was one of nine individuals, including Snyder, who were charged in connection to the crisis. However none of the cases made it to trial, with all charges being dismissed after the Michigan Supreme Court invalidated the indictments issued through a “one-man grand jury.”

Rich Baird | Eastern Michigan University photo

In the suit filed Monday, Baird argued his due process rights under the Fifth and 14th Amendment were violated by Attorney General Dana Nessel; Fadwa Hammoud, who served as solicitor general; and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, who coordinated Baird’s prosecution.

The suit argues that the prosecution had violated Baird’s constitutional rights by using a one-man grand jury to bring charges, and for denying Baird a preliminary examination, among other reasons.

Baird has requested damages for mental and emotional distress, conscious pain and suffering, reputational damages, exemplary damages, punitive damages, approximately $800,000 in attorneys fees for defense in the criminal proceedings, as well as attorneys fees and costs and any other damages allowed under Section 1983 of Title 42 of the United States Code, which allows individuals to take civil action when their rights are violated.

While Nessel’s office did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication, Hammond said she was unable to comment as litigation in the lawsuit is ongoing.

In an email, Maria Miller, director of communications for the Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor told the Advance: “The lawsuit will be addressed at the appropriate time in court, not outside of court.”

The post Snyder adviser charged in Flint water crisis seeks damages, agues rights were denied appeared first on Michigan Advance.