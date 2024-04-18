SNP suspends puberty blocker prescriptions in major about-turn

Humza Yousaf the SNP leader. His party has previously said it would take time to look at the Cass Review findings - Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Scotland is to suspend the use of puberty blockers as a result of the Cass Review, in a major about-turn from the SNP.

The Sandyford Clinic in Glasgow said that it would also no longer prescribe “gender-affirming hormones” to under 18s.

The move follows intense scrutiny of methods at the Sandyford, which has been branded the “tartan Tavistock”, following the publication of the review by Hilary Cass, the esteemed paediatrician.

The SNP has previously said the Scottish NHS would take time to review her findings, suggesting many parts of the damning Cass report for NHS England did not apply to Scotland.

As recently as Monday, ministers insisted there would be no “snap judgements” over whether to follow Cass and they backed clinicians prescribing the drugs, saying they followed “very high standards”.

Maree Todd, an SNP health minister, claimed puberty blockers “were never routinely prescribed” in Scotland.

However, Dr Cass’s report warned that there was no credible evidence to suggest that puberty blockers were effective or safe. She could also not rule out that they could contribute to psychological or physical problems in later life, including infertility.

In a statement issued by the Sandyford’s young person’s gender service on Thursday, it said it had “paused” referrals to endocrinologists for puberty blockers “for any new patients assessed by our Young Person’s Gender Service”.

It added: “Patients aged 16 to 17 years old who have not been treated by Paediatric Endocrinology, but who are still seeking treatment for their gender incongruence, will no longer be prescribed gender-affirming hormone treatment until they are 18 years old.”

The suspension will not apply to existing patients on the drugs, which is in line with the ban announced last month by NHS England.

The youngest known patient to be prescribed puberty blockers after being seen at the Sandyford was just nine years old.

Almost 100 children aged 16 or under were referred to endocrinologists for possible puberty blocker prescriptions by the Sandyford between 2016 and 2023.

The Sandyford statement added: “This service update follows research from NHS England and the publication of the Cass Review while we work with the Scottish Government to engage in research with NHS England that will generate evidence of safety and long-term impact for therapies.

“We are committed to providing the best possible clinical care for young people accessing and understand the distress that gender incongruence can cause.

“While this pause is in place, we will continue to give anyone who is referred into the Young People Gender Service the psychological support that they require while we review the pathways in line with the findings.”

