SNP mocked for including porridge in crackdown on junk food meal deals

SNP ministers have been mocked for targeting porridge in a crackdown on junk food meal deals, despite it being one of Scotland’s most well-known food staples.

A Scottish Government consultation on banning offers and price reductions for unhealthy food listed “porridge oats” as one of the products affected.

It said the list, which does not distinguish between plain porridge oats and porridge products with added flavours, was drawn up “following careful consideration of the feedback received”.

Questioned on the proposals, the government clarified plain porridge oats which are “not high in fat, salt and sugar” would not be subject to any restrictions on promotion.

However, the clarification came too late to stop a backlash from critics.

Lucy Hunter Blackburn, an eminent policy researcher, posted to X, formerly Twitter: “In the middle of health and cost of living crisis the SG [Scottish Government] really is proposing to classify porridge oats – one of the cheapest, healthiest, most filling and let’s be honest, Scottish, food staples, as too unhealthy to sell at a discount.”

‘Breakfast better than no breakfast’

She added: “Even with the caveat it’ll only catch sweetened versions, I still wonder about catching porridge in this. It has masses of benefits, not least for heart health, which Scotland has a problem with. It’s cheap. Breakfast is generally better than no breakfast.”

Tess White, the Scottish Tories’ deputy health spokeswoman, said there was a “huge irony” in the SNP “turning their back on one of our iconic products in an apparent junk food crackdown”.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, also commented: “The humble porridge oat is in large part what most of Scotland goes to work and to school on, it’s quite a leap and something of an overreach to single it out for inclusion in the government’s crackdown on unhealthy food promotions.”

He added: “The SNP are acting like a character in a Dickens novel, limiting your serving of porridge and leaving you wanting more.”

Under the proposals unveiled on Tuesday, popular supermarket offers such as buy-one-get-one-free and temporary price reductions on unhealthy food and drink would be banned.

Bid to rebalanc meal deals

Options for “rebalancing meal deals towards healthier options” include banning any food or drink classed as being high in fat, sugar or salt from meal deal promotions, in which customers typically buy a sandwich, snack and drink for a set price.

Alternatively, customers may be allowed to purchase one unhealthy item, such as a bag of crisps or a sugary drink but not both.

The plans are a significant departure from England, where only multi-buy junk food promotions face being banned from October 202, such as buy-one-get-one-free deals.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Plain porridge oats are a healthy breakfast choice. Plain porridge oats would be determined as non-HFSS [high in fat, salt and sugar], so they would not be subject to any restrictions on promotion. The same applies to all food categories that are not high in fat, sugar or salt.

“This consultation is about restrictions on the promotion of food and drink high in fat, sugar and salt to improve public health in Scotland, and all views are welcome.”

