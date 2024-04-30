How the SNP broke Scotland

Humza Yousaf’s resignation is another step in the Scottish National Party’s collapse across the country.

It is now, for the first time in years, behind Labour in the polls. And support for Scottish independence, despite a general dislike of Westminster, continues to lag behind unionism.

The SNP’s firebrand nationalism has left behind a high-tax, low-growth economy with crumbling public services. Here, we find out how its policies have punished middle-class taxpayers, and left Scotland languishing behind the rest of the UK.

Taxation

Since 2016, Scotland has had the power to set its own income tax levels – something it has not shied from doing at the expense of middle-class and high earners.

Today, someone in Dumfries making £80,000 would take home £2,346 less each year than an individual just across the border in Carlisle.

The introduction of new tax bands has meant that Scottish people earning over £26,562 pay 1p in the pound more tax than in England. This is increased to 2p more for those in the higher income bracket.

The gap widens even further for very high earners. A decade ago, those earning £150,000 had a 35.7pc tax burden across all parts of the UK. Today, this burden has risen 4 points to 39.8pc in Scotland, but by just 0.1 points in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

These additional taxes have been matched with “stealth taxes” that are even greater than those hitting middle-earners in the rest of the UK. Similar to England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the personal allowance has been paused at £12,570, but for so-called “higher rate” payers, the threshold has been frozen since 2018 at £43,500. In England it has risen to £50,370, where it has remained since 2021.

Telegraph analysis shows that had the threshold increased with inflation since the point of the freeze, it would now be around £54,450 a year, saving someone at that salary point around £2,400 a year.

The economy

At the heart of the SNP’s call for independence is the promise that the Scottish economy would flourish free from the shackles of the UK.

However, after 13 years of SNP control of the economy, growth and productivity is now lower than the rest of the country. Between 2011 and 2023, Scotland’s gross domestic product per person increased by 39pc, compared to a 43pc increase in England.

Similarly, productivity output per hour of labour fell at three times the rate of England by almost 1pc, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

There are fears among some business owners that recent increases in tax thresholds could hit growth further – with individuals and companies moving south of the border.

Angela Mitchell, senior partner for Scotland at Deloitte, said: “Some may seek to limit their working time if they perceive that their after-tax take-home pay from an additional hour of work is insufficient.

“This could be translated into not working overtime, or adopting a reduced-hours working week, which could have a profound effect in reducing productivity and growth in the wider Scottish economy.”

There is also a perception that the SNP doesn’t care about business. Last year, a long-standing business survey from the Fraser of Allander Institute found that two-thirds of businesses believed the Scottish government didn’t understand their sector and a similar proportion said they were doing little to engage with them.

Housing

In September 2022, former first minister Nicola Sturgeon introduced radical rent controls which saw rental increases capped at 3pc. These temporary measures have since gone on to become part of a new law which will formalise elements of the policy.

Far from reducing rents, they have increased by 9pc between September 2022 and January 2024, according to data from the Office for National Statistics. In England, they increased by just 1pc.

This has partly been explained by landlords hiking prices between tenancies to get around the cap.

In other ways, tenants and homeowners have been protected. Council taxes have been frozen on numerous occasions, unlike in England and Wales. And Scotland remains the most affordable place to buy a home after the north east of England, relative to salaries.

But the upfront costs for Scottish homeowners are far higher, as the SNP wrangled control of stamp duty in 2015. A £500,000 home in England would be subject to £12,500 stamp duty, compared to a near double £23,350 in Scotland.

Services

Almost all public services in Scotland are now controlled by Holyrood, from policing to the health service.

After a decade of SNP control, the NHS has seen standards plummet. In the past 10 years, the proportion of patients seen within four hours at Scottish A&E departments has fallen from 93pc to 66pc.

In Scottish schools, maths scores – as measured by the OECD’s standardised scoring system – came out below Hungary and Latvia, with a ranking that is 16 spots behind England.

This is all as the country’s income tax receipts are expected to have risen from £12bn to £20bn over the space of just one Scottish Parliament, as residents are asked to pay more for less.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.