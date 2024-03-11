Snowy Sunday left some digging out in NE Ohio

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – As many people are celebrating springing ahead for more sunshine, snowbelt counties are digging out from another round of winter weather.

When snow is forecasted in March, you never really know what will accumulate. For example, downtown Cleveland received a light dusting that didn’t amount to much. But just to the east in Chagrin Falls residents easily saw more than four inches of snow come down.

While some may have used the snowfall as an excuse for a self-care Sunday, staying indoors and relaxing, others view the snow as a welcome sight.

“Enjoying the weather,” Randy Rohde said. “We haven’t had a lot of snow, so it’s always kind of fun to get out and jump in the snow a little bit. Dog loves the snow banks so, the weather’s not that bad. It’s not that cold.”

Rohde and his dog Bailey went for not one, but two long walks through the snow. Rhode said you can’t be mad about a little snow in March.

“You know, we live in Ohio and it’s March, so you never know what you’re going to get,” he said. “The great thing, and what I always tell my kids is that it can snow today, so tomorrow it’s going to be 50 and sunny so it won’t last long.”

Kathleen Miller and her daughter Mary Panetto also made a trip to the Chagrin Falls Waterfall. Miller said she did not fall for fools spring.

“I did not,” Miller said. “It has to snow three times on the daffodils.”

Miller said a little snow won’t stand in the way of a great Sunday.

“We actually came out to roller skate, but it was so busy at the rink that we instead walked around Chagrin Falls and got some food down the street,” Miller said. “And we’re having a great time.”

But not everything was picturesque for residents in the snowbelt. Many woke up to a tougher-than-expected commute with near white-out conditions in Geauga County.

Continued snowfall accumulations and high winds of up to 40 piles per hour created poor visibility for drivers. But nearly 300 ODOT snowplows were out working around the clock to get roads back to safe levels for drivers. Roads remained passable through the day.

ODOT Northeast Public Information Officer Amanda McFarland said this may not be the last round of snow.

“With this snow, we’re Northeast Ohioans, we know to expect snow probably through April. You know, that’s just how it works here.”

