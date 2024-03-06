Snowy blast to hit Manitoba and NW Ontario, slower commutes ahead

Winter certainly isn't going out without a fight across parts of central Canada. After a blast of heavy snow already led to road closures and school cancellations in Manitoba to start the week, another round of wintry conditions will likely cause more travel troubles as we hit the mid-week mark.

It'll be a quick blast of snow, but still enough to slow drivers during commute times on Wednesday.

Quick blast of snow pushes through Wednesday

The snow will spread in from the southwest on Wednesday morning, engulfing all of southern Manitoba by the afternoon hours.

Baron - MB precip Wednesday.jpg

The heaviest snow will pick up in time for the evening commute in the Winnipeg area, challenging drivers and likely making for a much slower drive home.

This time around, more snow will fall in Winnipeg and southeastern Manitoba than with the previous system, with about 5-15 cm forecast by the time all is said and done.

Baron - MB precip Wednesday evening.jpg

The system will be a quick mover, tapering off across southern Manitoba through the overnight hours, and pushing into northwestern Ontario by Thursday morning.

A widespread 5-10 cm is likely for much of northern Ontario, though with heavier amounts up to 15 cm possible for areas along the Manitoba border. Drivers there will likely be challenged through the first half of Thursday before the system exits the region.

MBNWO Snow accumulation

Forecasters are also closely watching the track of a storm from the central U.S. this weekend, with the potential for substantial snow for eastern parts of northern Ontario, including the Nickel Belt.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across Manitoba and northern Ontario.