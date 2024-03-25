Snowstorm prompts some Minnesota schools to close Monday
Some students who are not on spring break this week got an unscheduled day off Monday as the weekend snowstorm led officials to call off classes or start them late.
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport got a record 8.2 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Some suburbs declared snow emergencies, but neither Minneapolis nor St. Paul had called one as of 5:45 a.m. Monday. The snow started turning to rain on Monday morning, which should help melt the accumulation.
Here are the weather-related school closures and delays:
Closed Monday
Anoka Hennepin
Atwater-Cosgrove- Grove City
Aitkin
Albany
Alexandria
Benson
Big Lake
Brainerd
Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose
Cambridge-Isanti, e-learning day
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples campuses
Centennial, e-learning day
Chisago Lakes
Dakota County Technical College, online learning day
Fergus Falls
Foley
Forest Lake
Grand Rapids
Harambee Elementary School, Roseville
Hudson, Wis.
Kimball Area
Lac Qui Parle Valley
Lakeview
Marshall, e-learning day
Math and Science Academy, e-learning day
Minneota
Montevideo
Mounds Park Academy
Mounds View
New London-Spicer, e-learning day
North Branch
North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale
PACT Charter School
Park Rapids, e-learning day
Pelican Rapids
Princeton, e-learning day
Renville County West
Sauk Rapids-Rice
Spring Lake Park
St. Cloud, e-learning day
St. Croix Central, Wis.
Totino Grace, e-learning day
White Bear Lake
Opening Late
Anoka Ramsey Community College opening at 10 a.m.
Benilde St. Margaret's School, opening 2 hours late
Comfrey opening 2 hours late
Edina opening 2 hours late
Hastings opening 2 hours late
Lake City opening 2 hours late
Pine Island opening 2 hours late