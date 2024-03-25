Snowstorm prompts some Minnesota schools to close Monday

Some students who are not on spring break this week got an unscheduled day off Monday as the weekend snowstorm led officials to call off classes or start them late.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport got a record 8.2 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Some suburbs declared snow emergencies, but neither Minneapolis nor St. Paul had called one as of 5:45 a.m. Monday. The snow started turning to rain on Monday morning, which should help melt the accumulation.

Here are the weather-related school closures and delays:

Closed Monday

Anoka Hennepin

Atwater-Cosgrove- Grove City

Aitkin

Albany

Alexandria

Benson

Big Lake

Brainerd

Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose

Cambridge-Isanti, e-learning day

Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples campuses

Centennial, e-learning day

Chisago Lakes

Dakota County Technical College, online learning day

Fergus Falls

Foley

Forest Lake

Grand Rapids

Harambee Elementary School, Roseville

Hudson, Wis.

Kimball Area

Lac Qui Parle Valley

Lakeview

Marshall, e-learning day

Math and Science Academy, e-learning day

Minneota

Montevideo

Mounds Park Academy

Mounds View

New London-Spicer, e-learning day

North Branch

North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale

PACT Charter School

Park Rapids, e-learning day

Pelican Rapids

Princeton, e-learning day

Renville County West

Sauk Rapids-Rice

Spring Lake Park

St. Cloud, e-learning day

St. Croix Central, Wis.

Totino Grace, e-learning day

White Bear Lake

Opening Late

Anoka Ramsey Community College opening at 10 a.m.

Benilde St. Margaret's School, opening 2 hours late

Comfrey opening 2 hours late

Edina opening 2 hours late

Hastings opening 2 hours late

Lake City opening 2 hours late

Pine Island opening 2 hours late