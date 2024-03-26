Snowstorm persists through Plains, Midwest; tornados threaten Mississippi Valley

Ice covers tree branches in South Berwick, Maine on March 24, 2024, after an ice storm knocked out power for thousands over the weekend.

Blizzard conditions will continue through Tuesday as a major winter storm looms over the Central Plains into the upper Mississippi Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Heavy snow, strong winds and icing will pose travel hazards across parts of the Plains and northern Minnesota, according to the service. The lack of visibility and slippery roads will make travel difficult to impossible at times. Power outages and tree damage are also possible.

Forecasters also said snow and winds will gradually diminish across the region throughout the day but that areas of blowing snow will continue into Wednesday in the upper Great Lakes.

"Any lingering rain will turn back to snow with an additional 1 to 3" possible in the Twin Cities," the service's Minnesota office said.

Northwest winds will range between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 possible.

Snow continues across W & C MN & rain elsewhere. Temperatures fall overnight causing rain to change over to an icy wintry mix from west to east. Slick travel is possible for the morning commute. Precipitation will change to snow by Tuesday AM with a 1 to 3" possible. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/Of1enjmT90 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 25, 2024

Thunderstorms headed to lower Mississippi Valley

A front related to the same storm will bring showers and severe thunderstorms to the lower Mississippi Valley by Wednesday evening, the service reported.

Frequent lightning, severe wind gusts, hail and a few tornadoes are among the possible hazards, the service said.

Parts of the central and eastern Gulf Coast will also see excessive rainfall through Wednesday morning, causing localized areas of flash flooding in urban areas, roads and small streams. Freezing rain is forecast in northern New England by Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Meanwhile, forecasters said lower-elevation rain and higher-elevation snow will spread from the Pacific Northwest to the southwest and southern Rockies through Tuesday evening.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Snowstorm threatens blizzard conditions through Plains, Midwest