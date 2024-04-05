'Snowflake': Right-Wing Influencer Mercilessly Mocked Over Weird Bathroom Video

A right-wing social media influencer was ridiculed and fact-checked after melting down over a gender-neutral bathroom at Kansas City International Airport.

In a video posted on X, Morgonn McMichael filmed herself walking into the restroom, complaining that it was a “crazy” concept.

“I hate this,” she says in the clip. “I have never seen an all-gender bathroom. I am not going in here.”

“If you SUPPORT ‘all gender’ bathrooms you’re either a creep or a freak,” she wrote in a separate post.

But as commenters noted, she had no need to use the bathroom if she didn’t want to. A reader context note was added to the bottom of McMichael’s post, pointing out that there are gender-specific bathrooms available in addition to the gender-neutral one.

The bathrooms are in the new terminal of the airport, which opened in February last year. The facilities were built under a policy supported by the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission.

Justice Horn, chair of that commission, replied to the post personally.

“First, these are single stall, all gender bathrooms that allow for greater privacy. There are gender specific bathrooms down the hall too,” he wrote. “Finally, don’t use my community to create fake outrage―it’s sad.”

He also noted that inclusive policies benefit “all of us.”

“Fathers with daughters, mothers with sons, folks with disabilities, those traveling with elderly loved ones, and LGBTQ+ folks,” he wrote. “Single stall, all gender bathrooms create a space that meets folks where they’re at.”

On the website of Turning Point USA — a conservative youth group — a bio for McMichael describes her as a Gen Z content creator who speaks about “feminism, cancel culture, free speech, and conservative values,” and “confronts the American culture war head-on.”

Amid backlash over her complaint, she doubled down.

“The left just loves protecting groomers and advocating for ‘all gender’ shared bathrooms to make lgbt people comfortable….I won’t apologize. ‘All gender’ multi stall bathrooms shouldn’t exist,” she wrote in another tweet.

Social media users piled on.

“Conservatives: Liberals are a bunch of snowflakes who can’t handle the real world,” wrote gun control activist David Hogg. “Meanwhile conservatives in the real world,” he added, sharing the video.

Others pointed to the much creepier issue of filming in a restroom — and the fact that she would have to use a gender-neutral bathroom in many other settings, including on a plane.

