Snowfall Blankets Northern Utah as Spring Temperatures Drop

Snowfall and icy conditions were observed in South Jordan, Utah, on Sunday, May 5, as wintry weather returned.

Drone footage captured by Chris Williams shows snow covering houses around South Jordan.

The National Weather Service said temperatures in the Salt Lake City region tumbled on Sunday, dropping between 20 to 30 degrees in some areas.

A winter storm warning remained in effect until Tuesday afternoon, May 7. Credit: Chris Williams via Storyful