Snow and wintry mix slams the state, leaving powder at ski resorts

Mar. 23—The fabled folk wisdom for March, "in like a lion, out like a lamb," may not hold true this month. This weekend delivered a powerful wintry mix — with a heftier than average dose of precipitation, and considerable snowfall up north, according to reports from across the state.

The Lakes Region received mostly snow, with 10 inches measured in Tilton before it switched to freezing rain by midafternoon on Saturday.

Ragged Mountain in Danbury and Gunstock Mountain in Gilford acquired a 10-inch cover, which translated to powder and packed powder on most of their terrain.

"The skiing should be beautiful tomorrow. We're grooming. It should be packed powder," Tom Day, general manager at Gunstock Mountain Resort, said Saturday afternoon.

The White Mountains and north reported 8 to 18 inches of new cover.

Loon Mountain counted 14 to 18 inches between Friday night and Saturday with snow still falling at 4:30 p.m., said Kevin Bell, the resort's general manager, adding that he expected another 4 to 6 inches overnight.

"Without overpromising, I think tomorrow's conditions are going to be great," Bell said. "Powdery conditions with some good drifts of powder."

Bretton Woods Ski Resort received 8 inches. Waterville Valley reported 14 to 18 new inches as of 3 p.m. Saturday, with 4 to 6 more expected overnight.

Travel on Interstate 93 remained slick and slow through mid afternoon, with speeds of 30 to 40 mph north of Concord before 2 p.m., and speeds officially dropped to 45 mph.

Early reports indicated motor vehicle crashes statewide, with overturned vehicles reported in at least nine locations across central and southern New Hampshire.

The National Weather Service forecast for Concord and south called for snow, rain and freezing rain Saturday night, with a chance of snow after midnight and wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Precipitation was predicted to move eastward out of the state by daytime on Sunday, according to weather forecast maps. Sunday is expected to be partly sunny with a high in the upper 30s, according to the National Weather Service.