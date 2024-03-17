Snow, sunshine and rain? What National Weather Service says Columbus can expect this week

Pedestrians walk through the snow falling in downtown Columbus. This week, central Ohioans could see a bit of each of the four seasons, with a small amount of snow expected to start and end the week. Little to no accumulation is expected though as temperatures will be up and down throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Central Ohioans may experience a little bit of every season this week.

Both high and low temperatures and chances of precipitation are expected to come and go throughout the Columbus area, with the possibility of some snow to start and end the week.

Sunshine will stick around Sunday but a cold front has also moved in, bringing with it lower than normal temperatures expected to continue into Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington (NWS).

After several days of spring-like weather, the forecasted high for Sunday is 48 degrees and the expected high from Monday is just 39 degrees. according to the NWS. There's a 30% chance the Columbus area could see some snow Monday, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will rise again Tuesday, hitting a predicted high of 50 degrees, according to the NWS. A high of 51 degrees is forecast for Wednesday before temperatures drop again Thursday, only reaching a high near 43 degrees.

Late Thursday night and into Friday morning, rain may mix with snow around 4 a.m. as the temperature drops to 32 degrees, according to the NWS.

But temperatures are again expected to rise to 50 degrees Friday, meaning any remaining snow will likely turn to rain. There's a 30% chance of precipitation Friday, according to the NWS.

Despite the up and down temperatures and sunshine turning into a chance of snow, it does appear that this week central Ohio will avoid more dangerous storms like the ones that swept through much of the state and the midwest Thursday.

