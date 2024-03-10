Snow is in Sunday's forecast in NW Pa. How much will you get and how long will it last?

You'll have to park those springtime thoughts for a day.

Inland Erie County and much of Crawford County could see half a foot or more of snow by early Monday, while northernmost Erie County also is likely to get a blast of snow.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a winter weather advisory for lakeshore areas and a winter storm warning for southern Erie County and Crawford County through Monday at 4 a.m.

Here's what the weather service forecasts.

How much snow will northern Erie County get?

Erie is expected to get 3 inches to 5 inches of snow during the advisory period, according to the weather service.

The daily forecast calls for 2 inches to 4 inches during the day and an inch to 2 inches at night, mainly before midnight. The high temperature will be around 32 degrees and the low near 30. Gusts to 38 mph Sunday night could push wind chills into the teens.

How much snow will inland Erie County and Crawford County get?

The winter storm warning calls for 6 inches to 8 inches of snow south and east of the city of Erie and into Meadville, Titusville and elsewhere in Crawford County. The most snow is likely in higher terrain, and conditions could vary around from Edinboro to Waterford, Union City, Corry and elsewhere.

The daily forecast for Edinboro and nearby calls for 4 inches to 8 inches of snow Sunday and the possibility of another 2 inches to 4 inches at night. Snow could be heavy at times, and gusting winds could make travel conditions difficult.

The high will be near 30 and the low around 26. Winds will gust to 38 mph, and wind chills will dip into the teens Sunday night.

What's the forecast for areas near Erie County?

Warren County is under a winter storm warning until Monday at 8 a.m. and could see 4 inches to 7 inches of snow, according to the weather service in State College.

Mercer, Venango and Forest counties could get 2 inches to 4 inches of snow before their winter weather advisory expires Monday at 2 a.m., according to the weather service in Pittsburgh.

The weather service in Buffalo forecasts 4 inches to 9 inches of snow for inland Chautauqua County, New York, with less near the Lake Erie shoreline and Interstate 90. That winter storm warning is set to expire Monday at 5 a.m.

The weather service in Cleveland has put Ashtabula County, Ohio, under a winter weather advisory until Sunday at 10 a.m. The forecast calls for 3 inches to 5 inches of snow.

How long will the snow stick around?

Rising temperatures should make quick work of any Sunday snowfall.

The weather service forecast calls for a high Monday in Erie around 43. Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high around 55. Wednesday's high will be near 61 with partly sunny skies.

And there are these near-term moments to look forward to as well: Erie's annual St. Patrick Day parade is scheduled for Saturday; spring arrives March 19 at 11:06 p.m.; Easter is March 31, and the total solar eclipse for which Erie is in the path of totality will happen April 8.

