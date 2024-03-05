Snow Showers Linger In The Sierra

TechCrunch

Spotify is cheering the European Commission's decision to hold Apple accountable for anticompetitive practices in the streaming music market to the tune of a massive €1.84 billion fine, announced today. The streamer called the fine a "powerful message" that sends a signal that even "a monopoly like Apple" is not able to "wield power abusively" to control how other companies interact with their customers. Despite the EC ruling favoring Spotify and other streamers over Apple, the company was still cautious about how Apple would proceed.