Snow returns to Ontario, with 10+ cm threatening Friday travel

Spring has sprung, but winter certainly isn't going out without a fight across southern Ontario.

A low-pressure system south of the border will graze the region to end the week, producing a bout of snow that’ll start Friday afternoon and continue into the evening and overnight hours. In fact, this could be one of the biggest one-day snowfalls of the year for some areas, with 10-15 cm forecast into Saturday.

Ontario snowfall setup

Expect slow traffic and slippery roads late Friday as the snow begins around the evening commute for many areas, including Toronto and Hamilton. Stay aware of your local road conditions before heading out, and be wary of rapidly deteriorating roads.

Widespread special weather statements, snowfall warnings, and winter travel advisories are in effect, warning of the heavy snow, fast snowfall rates, and its impact on travel and commute times.

Friday into Saturday AM: Widespread snow picks up, warnings in effect

A Colorado low sweeping into the Great Lakes is responsible for this spell of winter weather across southern Ontario.

We’ll already have cold air in place as the system tracks over Lake Erie and Lake Ontario through the day Friday. Warmer air is just over the border, though, which makes this a dicey situation if the storm shifts even a little bit off its predicted track.

Snow will begin pushing into far southwestern Ontario on Friday morning before moving into the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) by Friday afternoon. Folks in eastern Ontario will see the snow arrive by Friday night.

Commuters around the GTA can expect widespread snow as Friday progresses, with heavier snow developing by the Friday evening commute as our low-pressure system intensifies over the region.

Baron - ON Friday 9pm.jpg

A slight jog to the north in the storm’s track will push warmer air closer to the border, which could allow for some mixed precipitation or rain on the shores of Lake Erie.

Easterly winds blowing off Lake Ontario could enhance snowfall rates a bit in the Golden Horseshoe, helping to slightly increase snowfall totals around Toronto and Hamilton.

Snow will taper off for most of southern Ontario overnight Friday into the wee morning hours on Saturday.

Widespread snowfall totals of 5-10+ cm are expected from Windsor straight up Highway 401 toward Cornwall. Accumulations of about 10 cm are likely right around the Golden Horseshoe, which could bring Toronto its largest single snowfall of the season.

Baron - southern Ontario snow.jpg

Greater uncertainty exists around the National Capital Region as a storm track farther south would bring Ottawa minimal snows.

Drivers beware: This snow could greatly hamper travel

5-10 cm of snow isn’t much in the grand scheme of weather hazards. But it’s plenty to make roads slippery, especially as the sun goes down. Add in traffic during Friday evening’s commute, as well as the fact that many drivers have removed their winter tires for the season, and this setup raises the risk for slowdowns and accidents throughout the region.

By this time of year, we're usually used to the snow by the end of the cool season—but Canada’s warmest winter on record did a number on Toronto’s snowfall totals. We’ve only seen about 55 cm of snow since November, and it’s been pretty evenly spread out.

Toronto’s largest one-day snowfall this season was a paltry 6.4 cm that fell on February 15, with the city’s greatest two-day snowfall was 7.6 cm that fell between January 11-12.

Ontario seasonal snowfall through March 20 2024

The relative lack of impactful snow we’ve seen in the GTA this season will increase the risk for travel issues once the snow begins on Friday.

Looking ahead, calmer conditions will prevail across southern Ontario this weekend as below-seasonal temperatures settle over the region. Forecasters are watching a potential warm-up next week as southerly winds blow ahead of our next low-pressure system expected to approach the Great Lakes.

