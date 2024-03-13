Snow and rain starts moving into New Mexico Wednesday

A strong winter storm will move into New Mexico in waves beginning Wednesday. The biggest impacts from this winter storm will be felt Friday into Saturday.

A very spring-like day across New Mexico with high temperatures climbing well-above average. Rain and mountain snow will begin to move into the Four Corners overnight as the first wave of this winter storm system begins to move into New Mexico. Rain and snow will pick up in intensity Wednesday afternoon in northwest New Mexico as a cold front moves into the state. Ahead of this front, winds will gust as high as 30 to 55 mph, bringing a high fire danger to the eastern half of New Mexico. Scattered showers and storms will move into the Albuquerque Metro starting Wednesday afternoon. Rain and high elevation snow will continue into late Wednesday evening before tapering off Wednesday night.

The second wave of this winter storm system will be more impactful as more rain and snow develops by Thursday evening across western, northern and central New Mexico. A strong backdoor cold front will also be moving through the eastern half of the state. The cold front will begin to push through the central mountain chain into the Rio Grande Valley Thursday night. This will bring potentially damaging wind gusts over 60 mph by 7:00 AM Friday into eastern parts of Albuquerque. Meanwhile, snow and rain will have picked up overnight across New Mexico with more rain and snow developing by Friday morning. Near blizzard conditions may be possible Friday morning in the East Mountains. Widespread rain and snow will continue through the day Friday with winds slowly dying down in the Albuquerque Metro. Some of the rain and snow will taper off of by Friday night.

Another wave of widespread rain and snow will develop through the weekend thanks to a low pressure system sitting and spinning west of New Mexico. With temperatures near freezing in the early morning hours, each morning this weekend will also lower snow levels down to about 5,000′. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers will continue still into early next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.