Snow and rain showers ending tonight

Snow, snow pellet, rain showers and thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday evening. Drier and warmer weather returns starting Wednesday.

The rain and snow showers from earlier Tuesday are coming to an end across New Mexico tonight. A few snow and rain showers still linger in parts of the state, but they are very isolated and will come to an end overnight. Skies will be clearing through Wednesday morning, but with the clear skies it will bring cold temperatures to start the day.

A warming trend starts Wednesday afternoon. A few spotty showers are possible in northeast New Mexico Wednesday, but the rest of the state will see drier weather. Winds will also be breezy to gusty in the afternoon Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be warmer than normal all across New Mexico again starting Thursday afternoon. This warming trend will continue into the weekend, with some of the warmest weather so far this year Friday and Saturday. Winds will again be gusty in parts of the state Friday and Saturday, with some wind gusts approaching 45 mph. This warm weather will continue into Easter Sunday with partly sunny skies.

A storm system will begin moving into New Mexico by next Monday. This storm will bring cooler temperatures next week, along with scattered rain and snow chances by Monday.

