Snow and rain continues through Friday

More rain and snow will develop Friday as a backdoor cold front moves through the state. Thunderstorms and even a few snow flurries are possible the Albuquerque Metro.

Scattered rain and mountain snow showers develop across western, northern and central New Mexico Thursday. Winds have been breezy today across southern and southeast New Mexico, but are much lighter tonight. The rain and snow showers are expected to taper off tonight, along with with the winds.

A backdoor cold front is moving into northeast New Mexico this evening and will continue to move south and west overnight. More rain and snow will develop along this front as it does so, which could produce some locally heavy snow across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, with more rain and higher elevation snow developing in central and northern New Mexico through the morning hours. By the evening, more rain and snow will develop in central and western New Mexico and along the central mountain chain. Thunderstorms will even be possible in the Rio Grande Valley and the Albuquerque Metro, with snow falling above 7,000′. A band of heavier snow may develop out near the Laguna Pueblo and north into the Jemez, which could reduce visibility and bring locally heavier snowfall amounts. Rain and snow will slowly taper off Friday night, but as temperatures get colder, Albuquerque could see a very light mix of rain and snow late Friday night.

Most of the moisture will end Saturday morning, but isolated rain and snow showers will develop again Saturday afternoon across western and northern parts of New Mexico. Temperatures will be cool Saturday afternoon as well. Drier and warmer weather returns on Sunday.

The warmer weather will continue through the first half of next week, with some occasionally breezy winds through Wednesday. Forecast models are already in good agreement that a strong storm will move into New Mexico late next week that could bring even more rain and snow to the state.

