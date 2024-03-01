Snow not enough to stop fire danger in Colorado

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Metro-area firefighters remain on alert as red flag warnings and fire danger continue in Colorado.

A fire weather watch is in effect for the metro and plains from Saturday morning through Sunday evening for strong wind and low relative humidity, which could fuel rapid fire growth.

“It’s always important to be wildfire ready,” West Metro Fire Rescue firefighter and paramedic Mike Worchester told FOX31.

Firefighters continue training at the West Metro facility as the National Weather Service carefully monitors conditions to establish alerts.

“We’re paying attention to the individual hour-by-hour weather conditions, that as the wind kicks up, the temperatures go higher and the humidity goes lower, that creates that red flag warning,” Worchester said.

Fire danger can arise quickly in Colorado

Worchester said warnings can apply to certain regions of the state, but as the weather changes it is important to check for updates.

“Even today, we saw the changes from fire weather warnings to fed flag conditions in parts of Colorado. It changes just based on how the weather goes,” Worchester said.

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up for weather alerts from the Pinpoint Weather team

SkyFOX flew over flames burning next to snow on the ground in Douglas County’s Perry Park in February, an example of a special threat that exists in Colorado.

“The snow is still going to exist, so now you have fire burning right up against snow. It certainly helps us to train and contain things if the snow is there, but when the field has been exposed and it’s dried out, it’s ready to burn,” Worchester said.

Flames burn near snow

Keep your home fire-ready

Firefighters advise homeowners to avoid placing brush and hedges up against siding and keep yards and spaces under balconies free of flammable items and debris that can fuel fires.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.