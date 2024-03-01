With snow in the mountains around Redding, chains required on some state highways

With snow falling in the mountains around the North State, chains were required on some state highways Friday.

Caltrans was stopping big rig trucks 10 miles north of Redding on Interstate 5 and requiring tire chains earlier Friday but that was lifted shortly before 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service forecast snow levels down to 2,000 feet in elevation Friday and dropping to 1,500 feet by Saturday. The agency also predicted up to 12 inches of snow in the mountains north, east and west of Redding.

Chains were required on Highway 89 east of I-5 in the McCloud area, as well as Highway 36, in the mountains east and west of Red Bluff. Chains were also required on Highway 44 east of Shingletown, according to Caltrans.

Wind gusts in the Lake Shasta area could reach 59 mph and 35 to 55 mph in the Redding and Anderson area, according to the weather service.

Very heavy snowfall with high winds were forecast for the higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada, but most highways in Shasta and Siskiyou counties remained open Friday, according to Caltrans.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Snow in North State mountains; chains required on some state highways