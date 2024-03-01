Snow, high winds to hit NorCal: 'Snowiest' storm of the season expected to bring blizzard conditions to Sierra

Feb. 29—The "coldest, snowiest" storm of the season is expected to hit the north state over the weekend through next week, bringing blizzard conditions to the Sierra Nevada and high winds to the Sacramento Valley, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

While moderate showers and winds are predicted through the Sacramento Valley and foothills, "Substantial disruptions to daily life" are expected in the Sierra due to blizzard conditions, extremely heavy mountain snow, and dangerous to impossible travel through Saturday.

The heaviest snowfall is anticipated to last through Saturday morning with snow rates of 2-4 inches per hour. Gusty winds are also forecast throughout the Sacramento Valley, foothills and mountains with the strongest winds occurring from Marysville and northward into the foothills, officials said.

The strongest winds were forecast for Thursday evening, but the National Weather Service believes they will return by this afternoon and last through Sunday. Officials estimate a 15-35% probability of wind gusts greater than 55 miles per hour north of Marysville and a 70-100% probability of seeing these wind speeds in the upper foothills and mountains.

Approximately 1 to 1.5 inches of rain is expected throughout the Sacramento Valley over the weekend with today bringing the heaviest rain. Officials said that some isolated thunderstorms may occur over the weekend, but no major impacts are expected.

Meteorologist in Charge Michelle Mead said that the combined heavy snow and wind conditions throughout the Valley could result in prolonged power outages especially for residents in elevations above 3,000 feet.

In addition to this weekend storm, the National Weather Service anticipates a second, weaker storm occurring Monday through Wednesday with moderate mountain snow. However, additional precipitation may hamper blizzard recovery efforts, Mead said.

In preparation for the storm, the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services announced on social media that Sycamore Ranch and Hammon Grove Park will be closed "at least through the weekend." Park officials will provide more information on cleanup efforts next week, and said that the park's regular camping season will reopen on April 1, weather permitting.

Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith said that Sutter County does not anticipate any major impacts as a result of the storm aside from some localized flooding. Roads within the Sutter Bypass have remained closed.

"Sutter County does not expect major impacts directly from this storm, as forecasts have improved to now disclude frost warnings in the valley. We'll get some rain but most precipitation will fall in the mountains. River levels are not currently a concern," Smith said in an email. "We do expect localized flooding and roads remain closed through the Sutter Bypass, which is channeling Sacramento River flood waters across the county to the lower Feather River. Turn around, don't drown. Don't drive on flooded roads. Even a few inches of water are enough to float you off a roadway into a water filled ditch."

Yuba County Public Information Officer Rachel Abbott told the Appeal that the Office of Emergency Services and Yuba County Health and Human Services have reached out directly to the area's vulnerable populations to find out if they have any needs ahead of the storm. County officials encouraged residents to prepare for storm conditions accordingly, such as filling propane tanks, charging devices, and ensuring access to at least three days worth of food and water.

"With this severe storm, people should expect possible power outages, downed trees, road hazards, etc. Road travel is not recommended, especially in the mountains and higher elevations in the foothills," Abbott said in an email.

Sandbags are available to residents in Yuba and Sutter counties, and information on filling stations can be found online at yuba.org/sandbags and suttercounty.org/government/county-departments/office-of-emergency-services.

Abbott said that information regarding storm preparedness will be distributed in two foothill locations for those who do not have internet access or aren't on social media.

Snowpack updates

The Department of Water Resources conducted its third snow survey of the season on Thursday, recording 47.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 18 inches.

Officials said that these results mark continued improvements to the state snowpack since the relatively dry start to the 2024 water year. According to the department, these recordings are 80% of average for this date, which is a significant jump from the 28% of average recorded on Jan. 1.

However, the state snowpack is still only 70% of average for April 1, when the snowpack is typically at its peak, officials said. The incoming storm is expected to bring several feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada this weekend.

"We are now in the last month of the traditional snow season and while conditions have dramatically improved since the beginning of the year, March will be critical in determining if we finish above or below average," Director Karla Nemeth said in a statement. "No matter how the season ends, we are ready to take advantage of the water we do have to benefit communities, agriculture, and the environment, and continue storing stormwater in our groundwater basins for future use."

While California saw a number of storms in January and February that caused flooding in many areas of the state, the storms were warmer than average and dropped more rain rather than snow, especially in Southern California. Statewide precipitation is 103% of average for this date, running well ahead of the snowpack, officials said.

"California has seen several extreme climate events so far this water year, including record rainfall in Southern California," State Climatologist Dr. Michael Anderson said in a statement. "While this pushed statewide precipitation above average, the snowpack still has not caught up from the dry conditions earlier this winter and local conditions still vary significantly from region to region. The upcoming storm will deliver more snow, but the critical month of March will have to deliver enough snowpack to make up for the dry fall and slow start to the year."