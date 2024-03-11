Snow expected to melt away in northern Ohio as temperatures rise this week

Northeast Ohio. A place where you can enjoy three seasons of weather all in the span of 72 hours.

A rainy relatively mild Saturday ushered in a cold and snowy Sunday, which is now giving way to unseasonably warm temperatures this week.

The National Weather Service says temperatures will rapidly rebound this week to warm upper 60s by Tuesday.

Sunny skies are expected through Wednesday, but rain and slightly cooler temperatures are predicted for Friday.

The typical high this time of year in Akron is in the mid 40s.

March is a month where the average daily high has a swing of some 12 degrees from the first day (42 degrees) to the last day of the month (54 degrees).

What's the weather forecast?

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West wind 9 to 14 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Check Akron weather hourly

Need to know weather conditions by the hour? Make sure to check out our weather page here.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Unseasonably warm temperatures expected in Greater Akron this week