Snow and even thunderstorms return Tuesday afternoon

Another round of rain, snow, graupel and even thunderstorms will develop Tuesday afternoon. Warmer and drier weather will return starting Wednesday.

Heavy snow fell across parts of New Mexico again on Monday with scattered showers elsewhere. Showers also brought small hail and graupel to parts of the state, including the Albuquerque Metro. Temperatures were also much cooler today across the state. Some light rain and snow showers will stick around into Tuesday morning, but will have very little to no impact on travel.

Even more scattered rain and snow showers will develop Tuesday afternoon all across New Mexico. With a little more instability in the atmosphere Tuesday, expect to hear more rumbles of thunder as well. Several rounds of graupel showers will also move across the state. These scattered showers will bring in generally light accumulations of rain and snow, with some very localized heavier amounts. Drier weather begins to move in Tuesday night.

A warming trend starts Wednesday afternoon as drier air returns to the state. Albuquerque still has not seen 70° so far this year, but that will very likely change by Friday with highs forecast to be in the mid 70s. All across New Mexico, high temperatures will be warmer than normal by Friday afternoon with breezy winds returning starting Friday. Winds will continue to pick up this weekend with warmer weather sticking around through Sunday. Another storm will move into New Mexico starting Easter Sunday, with rain chances and cooler temperatures into early next week.

