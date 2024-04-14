Snow dusts parts of SLO County during weekend storm. See the pictures

A colder-than-average storm dropped a dusting of snow across some of San Luis Obispo County’s highest reaches over the weekend.

While much of the county saw heavy rain, high-elevation places like the Temblor Range near the Carrizo Plain and along Highway 58 were covered in a light layer of snow on Saturday thanks to unseasonably chilly temperatures during the storm.

The rare weather event was captured on camera, with several photos showing a snowy white San Luis Obispo County. Here are the pictures:

Snow dusts mountain range near Carrizo Plain, Highway 58

Snowfall was spotted from the McKittrick Summit ALERTCalifornia trail camera in Kern County, California on Saturday, April 13, 2024. The camera looks back on San Luis Obispo County and Soda Lake, showing a dusting of snow along the Temblor Range.

Highway 58 near the San Luis Obispo and Kern counties line saw a light dusting of snow on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

While San Luis Obispo County has been drenched since the start of the year, the weather is expected to clear up this week with sunny days and clear skies ahead, according to the National Weather Service.

Have more photos of snow in SLO County? Send them to reporter Kaytlyn Leslie at kleslie@thetribunenews.com.