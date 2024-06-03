Snow crews get first shot at Artist Point as Mount Baker Highway spring cleaning continues

Snow-clearing efforts began this week on the road to Artist Point, a summertime tourist destination and the starting point for several popular hikes in the North Cascades high country.

At an altitude of some 5,000 feet, Artist Point offers a breathtaking 360-degree view that includes Mount Baker, Mount Shuksan and other Cascades peaks in Whatcom County.

“This morning crews started blowing snow off of Artist Point, one step closer to the seasonal opening! This is an active work zone. Give our crews room to work!” the Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted Wednesday.

Artist Point, at the east end of the Mount Baker Highway, closes to cars near Heather Meadows after fall’s first major snowstorm.

Clearing efforts on that 2.7-mile stretch require heavy snow-blowers, skip loaders and dump trucks and usually take six to eight weeks. That may go a little quicker this year, because seasonal snowfall was far below normal, thanks to an El Niño weather pattern.

A total of 508 inches of snow fell at the Mt. Baker Ski Area from September 2023 through April 2024. “Snow water equivalent” of the North Puget Sound snowpack was at 57% of normal on Friday, according to the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Once the road is clear, crews will inspect the road and repair winter road damage, WSDOT officials said.

Meanwhile, officials at the Mt. Baker Ski Area said that their Heather Meadows Cafe will open June 28 for the summer season.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews start clearing the 2,7-mile stretch of Mount Baker Highway from Heather Meadows to Artist Point on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.