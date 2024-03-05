Snow comes just in time for Schoolcraft Learning Community's annual Winterfest

Mar. 4—BEMIDJI — Though they played a guessing game leading up to Friday, staff and students at Schoolcraft Learning Community participated in their annual Winterfest event — taking part in different outdoor activities in the snow they received just three days prior.

Thanks to a snowstorm that brought several inches of snow to the Bemidji area on Feb. 27 and fairly mild temperatures in the days that followed, there was just enough snow left by Friday morning for the event to go on as planned.

Throughout the school day, nearly 200 K-8 students hit the "rink" with games of hockey and donned their snowshoes to trek through the campus' forests where a scavenger hunt awaited them.

Not far from the hunt, excited yelling rang through the air as students flew down a hill on sleds before eventually reaching the bottom and trekking their way back up for more descents.

Provided by Go and Whoa Harness Club of Bemidji, a horse-drawn wagon transported students to nearby Deer Lake for fishing on a safe 16 inches of ice.

Acting as a needed break from the cold, the indoors offered music, dance and hot cocoa before youth would once again gear up in their winter jackets and boots for outdoor activities.

Such scenes aim to address Schoolcraft's focus on the outdoors and enjoying nature all year round.

"We really foster embracing the outdoors, being in the outdoors, learning from the outdoors," art teacher and school board chair Jake Anderson said. "Throughout the year in education, you do a lot of learning inside, so we're taking advantage of the opportunities of this beautiful campus we have and enjoying winter."

According to Anderson, Winterfest has been an annual event at Schoolcraft for nearly 20 years. The school opened at the Concordia Language Villages in April 2000, making it the oldest charter school in Bemidji.

In 2018, Schoolcraft moved into its current location — the former Deer Lake Elementary

about 17 miles north of Bemidji.

"When we were back at the old location, it was a lot of the same activities," Anderson explained. "We start planning pretty early in the year, which can be difficult when you don't know if there's going to be snow anymore."

Considering the unconventional weather and fickle forecasts of this odd winter, the school planned a backup option in case the snow didn't come or melted with little foresight.

Springfest, which the school held for the first time in March 2021,

saw students constructing birdhouses and playing yard games in lieu of the sledding and snowshoeing that was initially planned.

After being postponed last year, Winterfest returned at its original scheduled date this year.

"I think this would be the first year we didn't postpone, cancel or turn this into Springfest. We're lucky we got that little bit of snow this week," Anderson added on Friday as students played hockey nearby on the makeshift rink created on the outdoor basketball court. "We chose activities that are going to keep the kids active, outside and enjoying winter because it's going to be melted in a couple of hours."

Aside from the students' enjoyment, Winterfest is a chance for volunteers and vendors to get involved with the activities.

Notably, the Go and Whoa Harness Club and Aurora Waasakone Community of Learners — which provided the snowshoes — contributed their time and resources to create a memorable experience for all involved.

Such an opportunity is one that Anderson didn't have growing up in the Twin Cities.

"Schools like this weren't around and you didn't have forests right outside your door. I never had a Winterfest growing up and I wish I would have because it would have helped me to appreciate not only the winter, but the outdoors even more," Anderson left off. "It's just so awesome to see this available up here in Bemidji."

