Snow Blankets Parts of Northeast Maine

Residents in parts of northeast Maine woke up to magical scenes on Thursday, March 21, after a winter storm brought heavy snow to parts of the state.

Drone footage captured by James Sinko on Thursday morning shows snow covering the area around the town of Castle Hill, in the northeast part of the state.

A winter storm warning was in effect until late afternoon on Thursday, with more heavy snow and gusty winds likely to lash the region. Credit: Meteorologist James Sinko via Storyful

