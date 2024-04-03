Snow in April? Here's what this 'late season Nor'easter' could bring to Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE - A "late-season Nor'easter" will bring heavy rain, powerful wind and flooding to Southern New England today into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The northwest corner of Rhode Island could even see a little snow.

The storm is expected to bring 1 to 2 feet of snow to parts of Northern New England.

The storm will bring up to 2 inches of rain to Rhode Island, according to the National Weather Service.

"A robust system today and tonight will bring locally heavy wet snow over higher elevations, strong to damaging northeast wind gusts, heavy rainfall which could lead to renewed river flooding concerns, and coastal flooding, the weather service says in its forecast discussion for Southern New England. "Unsettled conditions may linger into next weekend as the storm will be slow to depart."

Rhode Island could see up to 2 inches of rain and wind gusts near 50 mph along the coast, the weather service says.

The weather service has issued flood watches and wind advisories. Rivers could flood. Flooding along the coast is also possible.

