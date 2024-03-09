Snow in the Albuquerque Metro will be ending overnight

Snow and rain showers will continue through Friday night across parts of New Mexico. Drier and weather returns this weekend.

Heavy snow fell Friday across parts of New Mexico as a late season winter storm also brought rain to parts of the state. The Albuquerque Metro has see scattered rain showers and thunderstorms today, with several inches of snowfall accumulating in the East Mountains. Rain and snow showers will continue through Friday night. Rain will taper off later tonight in the Metro, but a few flurries will be possible around midnight through early Saturday morning.

Rain and snow will come to an end by Saturday morning. The cooler weather will stick around Saturday afternoon, with scattered rain and mountain snow showers developing across western New Mexico. Light snow will also fall in the northern mountains Saturday. Drier air returns statewide Sunday as a warming trend starts. Highs on Sunday will be back closer to average.

Warmer weather will continue to move in through next Wednesday, with breezy afternoon winds developing. This will bring an elevated and critical fire danger across eastern New Mexico each afternoon. However, significant changes are on the way starting Thursday. A strong storm system will move into New Mexico and will likely bring in widespread rain and snow. Forecast models remain consistent that this storm could bring heavy snowfall to the mountains across the state, with snow chances even in the lower elevations.

