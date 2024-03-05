Snow what? 2023-2024 Meteorological winter was one for the record books in northern Ohio

The National Weather Service says this winter was warmer and with less snow in northern Ohio.

The calendar says the "official" end of winter is a couple weeks away.

But for weather folks, the book for "meteorological" winter closed March 1.

And for northern Ohio, it was one for the record books with little, if any snow, and warmer than usual temperatures.

The region enjoyed the effects of a strong El Niño that is created when water temperatures are warmer than usual in the Pacific Ocean.

Like this year, the weather phenomenon has meant a tough winter for snow lovers.

Where does this winter rank in northern Ohio?

The National Weather Service has closed the book on the 2023-2024 Meteorological Winter that includes the months of December, January and February.

For Akron and Canton, this past winter was the 4th warmest on record with an average temperature of 34.9 degrees.

The average high was 42 degrees − 4 degrees above normal.

With the average low 27.8 degrees some 5 degrees warmer than normal.

As for precipitation 7.19 inches fell − down about an inch from the average.

In the snow category, this past winter was the fourth least snowiest ever.

The weather service says just 12.9 inched of snow fell this past winter in Akron and Canton.

Weather records for Akron and Canton date back to 1887.

The weather service says Mansfield enjoyed its third warmest winter on record and fourth least snowiest.

And Cleveland had its second warmest winter on record and fifth least snowiest.

The National Weather Service says it was a historically warm February across northern Ohio.

What was February like in Akron and Canton?

The weather service says this past February was the seventh warmest on record with an average high 36.6 degrees.

The average February high in Akron and Canton is 30.2 degrees.

Just 2.8 inches of snow fell in February − down 9.2 inches from the average − making it the fifth least ever.

It was the fourth warmest February ever in Mansfield and third warmest on record in Cleveland.

Mansfield had the fifth least snow in February tying previous records set in 1919, 1949 and 1959.

