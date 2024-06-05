Snohomish County dog found after escaping from home that car crashed into

A miniature australian shepherd named Franko has been found by the Washington State Animal Response Team (WASART) after being on the loose for a week.

The pup escaped after a car crashed into his owner’s house. During the rescue effort to help the driver of the car, Franko accidentally got out and ran off.

The day after the crash, Franko could be heard barking and whimpering from a bog he found himself trapped in about 50 feet from an embankment. Since his owners were unable to reach him due to the rough terrain, WASART was called and deployed to the scene.

According to WASART, the team donned hip-length boots and used backboards and a machete to work their way through the heavy brush, water, and mud. They found Franko sitting on a large fallen log, trapped in place by sticker vines wrapped around his hind end and his legs.

After removing the sticker vines and securing Franko, they were able to carry him out of the bog and back to his owner where he was happily reunited.

WASART thanked Lost Dogs of Snohomish County for their referral and help as well.