Sneinton order aims to tackle street racing and gatherings

A dispersal order has been put in place for an area of Nottingham after increased reports of vehicle-related anti-social behaviour.

The order is in force on Daleside Road and Daleside Road East (A612), from Meadow Lane junction to Byron Close, until 01:00 BST on Monday.

It also incorporates gatherings on East Point Retail Park.

Police said there has been a rise in complaints about street racing and car cruising in Sneinton and The Dales.

The 30-hour order, which was effective from 19:00 on Saturday, gives police powers to prevent, deter, and reduce any disorder and to move people on if they are causing any issues.

Failing to comply with the order is a criminal offence.

If they return to the specified area after being moved on, they can be arrested and officers can return anyone under the age of 16 to their home address.

Insp Steve Dalby, neighbourhood policing inspector for Nottingham South, said: "Over the last few months we have received an increase in calls from concerned local residents and members of the public, complaining about the alarm and distress this vehicle-related anti-social behaviour is causing them - particularly in the Daleside Road area.

"Our proactive patrols will continue and I want to reassure members of the public that we will take appropriate action against individuals who cause safety concerns and misery for local people."

