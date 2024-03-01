The sneaky tax grab costing top earners £2,500 every year

The last Labour chancellor introduced a nasty tax rule that has been allowed to grow into something much more damaging under the Tories.

The late Alistair Darling decided that those who earn over £100,000 should gradually lose their tax-free personal allowance on earnings up to £12,570.

It means that those who are paid between £100,000 and £125,140 are effectively taxed at a rate of 60pc. This is because the personal allowance is reduced by £1 for every £2 earned over £100,000.

The threshold has remained unchanged since 2009 despite the personal allowance increasing from £9,490. Had the £100,000 threshold been increased with inflation, it would now stand at close to £150,000.

And of course, hundreds of thousands more workers are now being caught in this 60pc tax trap as their earnings have risen over the £100,000 frozen threshold thanks to inflation and wage growth.

Financial advice firm NFU Mutual estimates that by 2028, two million people will be earning more than £100,000, with more than 700,000 of them not earning enough (that is, more than £125,140 a year) to escape the 60pc marginal rate.

However, there is a deeper injustice hidden within this tax on aspiration.

Under Mr Darling’s rule, every £2 earned over £100,000 is taxed at 40pc and then every £1 of the personal allowance reclaimed is also taxed at 40pc. It means for every £2 earned, you pay £1.20 in income tax, or 60pc.

Yet for those earning less than £100,000, the personal allowance is applied to the first £12,570 you earn, and then anything above that is taxed at 20pc – up until your earnings breach the £50,271 higher-rate threshold.

So, why is it that when you earn over £100,000 you are taxed on the personal allowance at a rate of 40p? Surely, when you lose the personal allowance you should be taxed at 20pc? It is, after all, technically the first £12,570 you earn.

Taxing the £12,570 at 40pc costs higher rate taxpayers as much as £5,028, whereas taxing it at 20pc would cost them £2,514. It would also reduce the marginal tax rate from 60pc to a little more palatable 50pc.

The Conservatives have been happy to let the tax burden grow and grow, with little consideration for what message this sends out.

But why would anyone take on the extra work and responsibility if they are going to lose the bulk of any pay rise over £100,000 to tax?

Yet as we edge closer to the Budget on Wednesday, it seems as if there will be no meaningful cuts – leaving the growing burden and tax aspiration to continue unabated.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt may insist that his hands are tied and there is no money, but the Tories have to urgently show us that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

At this rate, the party will be leaving a legacy of nothing but high tax, pathetic growth and dreadful public services.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.