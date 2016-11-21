Sneakers In Demand On Black Friday

Why would anyone get up in the early hours of a day off just to go shopping? It's gotta be the shoes.

Black Friday should be a good day to find great deals on shoes for the highly informed sneakerhead, the average consumer looking for an inexpensive pair of shoes, and everyone in between.

Some of the biggest brands and retailers are running time sensitive deals. There are even sneaker bargains over at e-tailer Amazon, where you could get Adidas Superstar RT Fashion Sneakers for $45, which is a 50 percent price reduction. The sneakers are available in white or indigo.

The biggest sneaker brand of all, Nike, has even put out an entire Black Friday collection. While some of the products on Nike's site have been reduced in price, it doesn't appear that most of the sneakers are on sale just yet, if they go on sale at all.

The best option might be to check out retailers like Finish Line and Foot Locker. Finish Line has not yet announced its so-called "doorbuster" deals, but the offers will eventually be listed here. Foot Locker, meanwhile, has online deals planned that scale up in savings as customers spend more money. You check here for the promotional codes for deals such as $20 off a $120 purchase. Foot Locker has just about every style of shoe a buyer might want, including certain Jordan brand shoes that are already discounted $20-$30.

Jordan, perhaps the most important name in the sneaker world, even has a new release planned for Black Friday. The brand's "True Blue" Jordan 3 is set to drop on Black Friday for $220, according to sneaker news website Sole Collector. If you're looking to get a jump on things before Thanksgiving, however, the new Yeezy Boost 350 V2s are slated for a Wednesday release and will also set you back $220.

