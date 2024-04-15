Sneads High School softball coach arrested, accused of having “inappropriate” relationship with student

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — The head softball coach at Sneads High School has been arrested after investigators said they were made aware of a “potentially inappropriate” relationship between a teen and the coach.

A spokesperson with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says after an investigation, the coach, Michael Mader, was arrested and charged with three counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a Victim Over 12 but Under 16 Years Old and one count of Offenses Against Students by an Authority Figure. All of which are second-degree felonies.

Mader bonded out of the Jackson County Jail Tuesday morning on a $30,000 bond.

“It is of utmost importance to me and the entire Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that we protect the privacy of victims in such cases,” Sheriff Donald Edenfield said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released.

