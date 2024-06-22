Snapchill recalls canned coffee due to botulism risk

Snapchill Coffee said it is not aware of any of its products containing botulin toxins, and no illnesses have yet been reported. Photo by Snapchill/Facebook

June 22 (UPI) -- Wisconsin coffee company Snapchill has recalled all canned products due to suspicion that the products could cause botulism.

According to a memo from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the agency notified Snapchill that its low acid canning process was not filed through the FDA, as regulation requires, and could lead to the growth of the deadly toxin.

Snapchill said it is not aware of any instances where its products contain botulin toxin, but the company issued a voluntary recall and it is in the process of filing the appropriate notification with the FDA.

No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers are advised to either destroy or return the products to Snapchill or the place of purchase for a refund.

Consumption of botulin toxin can lead to botulism, a rare but potentially fatal illness marked by weakness, dizziness, constipation, and difficulty breathing, speaking or swallowing.

There are many kinds of botulism, but foodborne botulism is among the most common. Foods that have been improperly canned, preserved or fermented have the potential to produce botulin toxin.

Symptoms can begin from six hours to two weeks from eating contaminated food. People experiencing symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.