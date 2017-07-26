Snapchat Video Shows 3 Women Driving Drunk Before Car Crash

A Snapchat video showing three women getting killed in a car crash in Bethel Park in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, has surfaced online. The incident took place Tuesday at 1 a.m. EDT when the trio was partying, drinking, and driving hours before their vehicle rammed into a telephone pole, electrocuting them.

The video has been uploaded on YouTube by a user who goes by the name “JC Extras” and claims his girlfriend went to high school with two of the victims killed in the crash. About 20 seconds into the video, one of the victims — Bianca Herwig — is joined by Paige Smith and Brooke Molner in an SUV as they make their way to a bar. The video appears to have been shot using Herwig's phone.

"We have to go pick up another girl," one of the women says. "Then we're going to go pick up a guy, maybe. Then we're going to a bonfire."

Having no designated driver or a paid transport, the three got back into the vehicle after consuming shots of alcohol. One of them then took the wheel and none of them had their seat belts on. The three women were seen laughing, singing, and shouting throughout their ride. More liquor followed with snaps of pitcher containing ice-filled blue cocktail and a bottle of New Amsterdam liquor between Herwig’s legs. The three were then seen taking turns drinking alcohol and clicking selfies with random guys.

At some point towards the end of the video, the trio is joined by a third woman named Heather Camisa. The crash was, however, not recorded by the video. Herwig and Smith died at the scene while Camisa died at a hospital and Molner got away with serious injuries, Pittsburg Post-Gazette reported.

The 8-minute-long video is being looked into by the Bethel Park Police Department as a part of their investigation. “We believe that the video was made at some point preceding the crash,” Bethel Park police Chief Tim O’Connor said. “I’m not exactly sure of the time frame between the video being taken and the crash — that’s under investigation.”

O’Connor hoped young women will learn a lesson from this incident and think twice before making rash decisions in the future. “We would stress to everyone that if you must drink, get a designated driver, make a phone call, have someone transport you even if you have to pay for it, party at home,” he said. “There are options other than going out and trying to wheel yourself after consuming a considerable amount of alcohol.”

Many viewers condemned the actions of the victims of the fatal crash. “Couldn't agree with you more... just plan stupid, thank god they didn't kill anyone else with their actions ,” said one viewer, while another one stated: “With Uber and Lyft readily available nowadays, choosing to drive drunk is of your own stupidity, and you're basically choosing your own demise. ”

Bianca Herwig’s cousin has set a Go Fund Me page to raise money for her funeral. Herwig's cousin plans to raise $10,000 as a donation, of which $310 has already been raised.

Last Friday, an 18-year-old woman named Obdulia Sanchez from Stockton, California, was arrested after being accused of driving under the influence. It was later discovered that she had live streamed a graphic video that documented the moment her drunk driving killed her 14-year-old sister who was riding with Sanchez at the time. In the graphic video, Sanchez kneels down beside her sister's corpse after the crash and pokes at her bludgeoned face all the while interacting with her phone camera.

