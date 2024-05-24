Snapchat argument between Baldwin County teenagers ends with shooting, arrests

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The pool on Montclair Loop in Lake Forest is usually a meeting place for fun in the sun. Early Friday morning, it was anything but as two groups of teenagers met up to settle an argument that started on Snapchat.

“It’s really extremely middle schoolish,” says Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby. “It’s one making fun of another’s friend was how it started.”

A group of teens from Fairhope and another from Daphne picked the pool as a meeting place.

“The defendant and a smaller group of friends drove up to that location, and then at some point, I think when they realized the disparity of the group sizes, they started driving away, and one single shot was fired,” says Assistant District Attorney Patrick Brannan.

A 16-year-old was hit, breaking his arm.

Three eyewitnesses identified the Daphne teenager as the shooter, who is now charged with felony assault.

“Unfortunately, kids are resorting to extreme violence to settle minor disputes,” says Gulsby.

At a bond hearing Friday afternoon, District Court Judge William Scully told the 17-year-old defendant he was “not going to put up with this kind of nonsense” and ordered the teen be held on bond.

He also added conditions if he can make that bond: house arrest with an ankle monitor and no contact with the victim or firearms.

Investigators say they recovered a 9-millimeter shell casing at the pool, but so far, they don’t have the gun.

During the investigation, two other teenagers were arrested on drug charges.

WKRG is not releasing the names of those involved due to their age.

