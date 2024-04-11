SNAP replacement benefits available after storms
Profits at big banks are not expected to dazzle when first-quarter results are released in coming days, but investors are more focused on the rest of 2024.
What does Kansas City need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Every item is backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee — score big markdowns on top brands, from Apple to Vitamix.
These Goldilocks gizmos will keep you outage-ready, fans say: 'The size is just right, not too big or too small.'
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is going all in on generative AI.
Humane today announced the availability of its first product, the Ai Pin. The Bay Area-based hardware startup has been kicking around since 2017, a year after co-founders Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri left Apple. Ai Pin is the first of what Humane hopes will be a long line of devices aimed at harnessing the power and popularity of generative AI platforms such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.
Marshall portable speakers are up to 25 percent off right now. This includes the fetching Middleton speaker, which is available for $237 instead of $300.
Travel and tourism are very much back on the map for consumers and the business world. Now, to underscore that surge, one of the startups building software in the space has closed a big round of funding. Guesty, a platform that lets accommodation managers manage their business online, including on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo, has raised $130 million.
Amazon is running a sale on Apple's 10th-generation iPad that cuts its price by $100.
Blizzard games including World of Warcraft and Overwatch 2 are returning to China after the publisher reached a new licensing deal with NetEase. The games vanished from the country in January 2023 after a previous agreement expired.
The biggest news stories this morning: Congress looks into blocking piracy sites in the US, Starlink terminals are reportedly being used by Russian forces in Ukraine, Apple Vision Pro, two months later.
The reborn Fiat 500e is greatly improved over its predecessor and is an appealing choice for those with modest EV expectations.
The Pretendo Network, an open-source Nintendo Network alternative, no longer requires a hacked Wii U console. With Nintendo’s servers for the obsolete console shutting down on Monday, the Pretendo Network shared a new workaround that provides limited access to its homebrew servers.
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is finally arriving this fall with a full lineup including returning TRD Pro and new Trailhunter. Hybrid power now available.
Hidden bargains include $250 off a Eufy robovac, and there's plenty more where that came from.
Losing money in a high-yield savings account is rare, but it can happen. Learn how to protect your HYSA funds.
Ford finally released the 2024 Mach-E, but the numerous improvements to its range estimates and the affordable price for some variants might be worth the wait.
The beloved formula is also an Amazon shopper favorite: 'Not sure what sorcery it is, but I like it.'
X, formerly Twitter, is rolling out support for passkeys, a new and more secure login method compared with traditional passwords, to all iOS users globally. In an update to the X @Safety account on Monday, the company shared that passkeys are now available as a login option for global iOS users. Google last fall made passkeys the default sign-in option for all users.
Most drivers will get a chip or crack in their windshield at some point. If you're skilled, you could fix the damage yourself with a windshield repair kit.