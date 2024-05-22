SNAP recipients in Polk, Trinity County can apply for replacement benefits after storms

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Polk and Trinity County can apply for replacement benefits due to food lost or destroyed by recent storms, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday.

“Due to recent severe weather and flooding that devastated communities across our state, impacted Texans will be able to apply for SNAP replacement benefits for food that was lost or destroyed during these devastating storms,” Abbott said.

According to a release, benefit recipients in impacted counties can apply by June 17 and dialing 2-1-1.

“I thank the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) for working with our federal partners to ensure Texans have the resources they need to recover and move forward from these storms,” Abbott said.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said drier weather has allowed hard-hit areas in the county to begin the recovery process.

“The recent storms have affected so many families across the state,” HHSC Deputy Executive Commissioner of Access and Eligibility Services Molly Regan said. “By providing these replacement food benefits, we will be able to give relief to those that need our help the most.”

On Tuesday, officials created a multi-agency resource center in Trinity County to give residents access to recovery resources.

“Everybody is trying to get their lives back together,” Wallace said.

The SNAP aid will reportedly be loaded on Lone Star cards to help residents replace food destroyed by storms that began on May 16, a release said.

