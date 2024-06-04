SNAP matching program coming to Cooperstown Farmers Market

Jun. 4—Field & Fork Network, a leading food and farming nonprofit, is preparing to launch its Double Up Food Bucks NY program at the Cooperstown Farmers Market.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program matching program increases access and affordability of fresh fruits and vegetables for low-income individuals and families across New York state, according to a news release.

For every dollar spent using SNAP benefits at participating farmers markets, individuals will receive an additional dollar in Double Up Food Bucks, up to $20 per day.

By doubling the purchasing power of SNAP recipients at farmers markets, farmers increase sales, and those dollars circulate in the local economy.

The program is set to launch on June 15.

This initiative not only supports families but also bolsters local agricultural economies by forging a direct connection between consumers and New York farmers, the news release stated.

"Double Up Food Bucks is a true win-win, more business for our farmers and more locally grown food for our customers," Peg Odell, Cooperstown Farmers Market program and communications manager, said in a statement. "Given the rate of food insecurity, we want to do all we can to provide people with healthy local food."

This year, Field & Fork Network has partnered with 76 farmers markets across New York state to implement the Double Up Food Bucks NY program.

The program, which launched in 2014 at seven farmers markets, has at present distributed a total of $1.7 million directly to more than 400 family farms.

This year, the program expanded into 24 new farmers markets, serving an additional seven counties: Chemung, Chenago, Fulton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Ostego and Putnam.

Double Up Food Bucks NY is made possible through the collaborative efforts of Field & Fork Network, the state Office for Temporary Disability Assistance, local farmers markets and other partners across the state.

For more information on Double Up Food Bucks NY, including participating farmers markets and program guidelines, visit www.doubleupnys.com. Follow on Facebook and Instagram at @doubleupnys.