Snakes, spiders, geckos featured at GR Reptile Expo

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — On Sunday, the Grand Rapids Reptile Expo gave those who enjoy a friend with scales the chance to get up close and personal with the animals.

From snakes and spiders to geckos and grasshoppers, the event at at Wyoming American Legion offered a space for buyers and sellers as well as breeders. Those who packed the building today saw rare and interesting breeds of reptiles and amphibians.

The reptile expo provides a place for families with young children to explore, and for the curious to learn more about cold-blooded companions.

“This is a great area to show people how wonderful these guys can be. How gentle and understanding, how smart they can be … I think the most fun we have is when the kids come in here and you get to watch how excited they get to see all these beautiful animals. They get to engage with them, they get to learn, and how much fun they’re having learning … It’s one part zoo, one part pet store,” said show photographer Joe Colegrove.

Grand Rapids Reptile Expo. (March 10, 2024)

The expo will run again April 14.

