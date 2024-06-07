Snake slithering on NYC sidewalk captured in bucket

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The concrete jungle is living up to its name.

Another snake was spotted slithering through the streets of New York City on Friday, just two days after a boa constrictor was captured on the Upper West Side. The snake is a python, Animal Care Centers of NYC confirmed to PIX11 News.

More Local News

The snake was found on the sidewalk of 47th Street near the Rockefeller Center subway station in Manhattan around 2 p.m. Friday. A witness told PIX11 News a woman who works at a business on the block picked it up and put it in a bucket after a passerby nearly stepped on it.

Police responded to the scene and took the python away. They then turned it over to the Animal Care Centers of NYC.

It’s unclear where the snake came from.

A snake was found slithering on the sidewalk of 47th Street near Sixth Avenue on June 7, 2024. (credit: Celice Lugo)

This was the third snake removal from a Manhattan location since Saturday afternoon, according to police.

On Wednesday, a 5-foot-long boa constrictor was captured on West 87th Street between Columbus and Amsterdam avenues. The snake, nicknamed “Severus,” was also turned over to the care of ACC and eventually given to a foster guardian outside of New York City.

Last weekend, police said a man crashed a rented U-Haul van near Canal Street and Broadway in Manhattan after a snake slithered out from under a seat as he drove.

What to do if you spot a wild animal in NYC

A spokesperson for ACC said boa constrictors are illegal to own in New York City. Pythons are also illegal to own in New York City, according to 311.

Lauren Cook is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City area for over a decade. She has been with PIX11 since 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.