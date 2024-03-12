Snake River Avenue set for construction

Mar. 12—Sidewalks and turning lanes will be part of an upgrade scheduled for Lewiston's Snake River Avenue in 2025.

The majority of the work will be covered by $3.7 million in federal money being funneled through the state, said Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson at Monday's Lewiston City Council meeting.

The council passed a memorandum of understanding between the city of Lewiston and the Idaho Transportation Department for the work, which will improve a section of Snake River Avenue between 11th Avenue and the Southway roundabout.

That decision came at a meeting where the city's elected officials also approved $55,000 for a building feasibility study and a $522,300 design agreement for the final part of a previously budgeted upgrade of the city's sewer plant.

The construction on Snake River Avenue will include adding turning lanes at its intersection with 11th Avenue as well as at the entrance of the Southway boat launch. Sidewalks will be installed on both sides of the street between the roundabout and 11th Avenue, Johnson said.

The design is planned for fall and the work is set for 2025, he said.

The Lewis Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization won the money through a competitive bid process the state opened for a surplus of federal Surface Transportation Program money, Johnson said.

The project may cost a little more than $3.7 million, Johnson said, but there's additional federal money and local dollars available for it.

The Snake River Avenue work was one of several infrastructure issues before the council Monday.

The city hired Clearwater Financial to examine the Bell Building, City Hall, Old City Hall, its police station and its police training center for potential space consolidation. Together the five city-owned buildings house 126 positions and five programs, according to a memo from Clearwater Financial to the city of Lewiston.

The firm will analyze the city's present and future space needs and examine the availability of other real estate to accommodate the city's needs, according to the memo.

"We're ... looking at some potential commercial buildings that you're considering or could be considering to determine if we can consolidate into the five current buildings," said Christine Stoll, vice president of client experience and growth at Clearwater Financial.

Stoll joined the meeting online.

Clearwater Financial will also study the market value of city buildings and the options for liquidating them.

The memo doesn't identify what buildings the city might seek as new locations for its operations and those details were not a part of Monday's council discussion.

At the same time, the city council approved a $522,300 agreement with Keller Inc. to design a sewage intake area and administrative offices for the city's wastewater treatment plant.

The city recently completed a $34 million overhaul of the facility. The final phase involves boosting the capacity of the intake area to match the larger volume the plant can handle now, Johnson said.

"The money is there for these upgrades," he said. "We just (have) to get it out the door. Rates won't be impacted by this capital project."

