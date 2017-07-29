Snake owner calls 911: 'I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face'

A snake owner placed a harrowing call to emergency services when her recent rescue wrapped itself around her neck and began biting her face.

"I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face," the woman can be heard saying in the 911 call. She later revealed during the call that she had rescued two boa constrictors the day before, adding to her collection of nine — yes nine — ball pythons.

Firefighters from the Sheffield Lake Fire Department in Ohio were dispatched to assist the unnamed 45-year-old woman on Thursday, who was found lying in her driveway with a 5-foot boa constrictor around her neck, local CBS affiliate Cleveland 19 reports.

The rescue crew was forced to cut the snaked head off with a pocket knife in order to remove it from the woman's face. She was taken to an area hospital for non life-threatening injuries, and is expected to fully recover from the incident.

It's unclear how the constrictor was able to attack the woman, but local reporters discovered an enclosure in the woman's driveway on Friday.

Welp. The woman attacked by her pet boa constrictor didn't want to go on camera. This container was in her driveway.https://t.co/gy2L62wTxQ pic.twitter.com/BvEVx445BP — Sia Nyorkor (@TVNewsLady) July 28, 2017

Speaking on the incident, Mayor Dennis Bring said the woman was potentially questioning her pet choices.

"I would imagine the bite was very painful so she's gonna have to put up with that while too," Mayor Bring told Cleveland 19. "And now she's gonna have to make a decision on whether she continues to do this."

Constrictors kill their prey by stopping the blood flow inside their prey's body — not by asphyxiation, recent research shows.

It's unclear if the python that small could have killed the woman, but the mayor credits the fast work of the first responder with saving her life.

Adult pythons can grow up to 14 feet in length and are fully are capable of killing a human.